Giant Whales Are Stocking Up on This DeFi Altcoin Outside of SHIB!

Chainlink became the most hit crypto among Ethereum whales outside of the Shiba Inu. Chainlink has joined the top 10 most popular cryptocurrencies among Ethereum whales alongside Shiba Inu (SHIB).

Like SHIB it is also preferred

According to WhaleStats, Chainlink has become the most sought after among Ethereum whales as it has been ranked as the most traded token in the last 24 hours. WhaleStats tracks the wallets and assets of 1,000 ETH addresses. According to the latest data, Chainlink now accounts for 1.21% of all assets, or $259,571,965 worth of whale-level addresses. Shiba Inu remains the largest token position by dollar value, holding 8.52% of assets, or $1,817,665,171. Ethereum whales have been buying and selling LINK in the last 24 hours as it is among the top 10 tokens bought and sold according to WhaleStats metrics.

Chainlink dropped from $38.32 to $16.72 during the December 4 market sell-off. The price is currently consolidating around $20 as traders look for clues for further action. The decentralized oracle blockchain is down more than 60% from its all-time high of $52.88 on May 10. Whales typically take advantage of periods of bearish or macro consolidation to hoard their favorite tokens. Despite the dull price action, Chainlink remains one of the most widely integrated networks. Recently, weather forecast resource AccuWeather announced a live node on Chainlink. Chainlink traded at $20.30, up 4.06% on the day, making it the 20th largest cryptocurrency by market cap.