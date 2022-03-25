Giant Whales Are Filling Their Baskets With These Small Altcoins!

Terra’s $125 million BTC purchase provided the fuel needed to surpass $43,000. Ethereum, BNB Coin, Ripple, and feature Cardano (ADA) are making the most of the current momentum to recoup their losses over the past months. In this article, let’s take a look at which small-cap altcoin projects Ethereum whales are positioning in current market conditions.

Whales bought these altcoins as the market rose

Data obtained by WhaleStats shows that over the past 24-hour timeframe, the largest Ethereum whales have bought around $2 million in stablecoins with USDC, USDT and BUSD. Apecoin (APE), which was launched last week and caught strong hype in the NFT sector, is interestingly one of the cryptocurrencies that whales bought the most in this process. Next up are the popular altcoins Gala Games and LoopringCoin. Along with another stablecoin, TrueUSD (TUSD), the top 10 rounds off.

Along with the above cryptocurrencies, the most purchased altcoins by whales are:

USD Coin (USDC)

Ethereum (ETH)

Binance USD (BUSD)

Apecoin (APE)

LoopringCoin (LRC)

Gala Games (GALA)

Kyber Network Crystal (KNC)

Spell Token (SPELL)

TrueUSD (TUSD)

Whales prey on these small-volume altcoin projects

In the second part, let’s list the 10 small-volume altcoin projects with the highest total transaction count among the top 1000 Ethereum whales in the last 24 hours. These cryptocurrencies have an average market capitalization of $5-15 million. SparkPoint, which has been on the whales’ radar since last week, is a payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, Blockchain-based e-learning, gaming and online store. Later in the list, stablecoins such as ZUSD are seen.

The general view of the list is as follows.

SparkPoint (SRK)

Token X (X)

Pillar Token (PLR)

Z.com USD (ZUSD)

DOS Network Token (DOS)

Trial (TRL)

DigitexFutures (DGTX)

MOVD Token (MOVD)

WiBX Utility Token (WBX)

Crypto Perx (CPRX)