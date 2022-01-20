Giant Whales Are Buying A Large Amount Of These 6 Altcoins!

Sharing data on the largest ETH whales with various crypto types, WhaleStats reported that Ethereum’s largest wallets have recaptured LINK, MATIC and FTX tokens. While Chainlink (LINK) is returning to the top 10 most bought by whales, the majority of altcoin projects are showing a price increase.

ETH whales stock LINK, MATIC and FTT

According to data shared by WhaleStats, Chainlink’s native token LINK has returned to the top 10 list of cryptocurrencies in the portfolio of the 1,000 largest ETH whales. Massive Ethereum wallets now hold $253 million in LINK stock. MATIC and FTX Token (FTT), ETH, USDC, USDT, BUSD etc. together with the leader list is completed.

Transactions handled by the 4th largest altcoin whale

Several loaded transactions of purchased LINK, MATIC and FTT have been made by the largest Ethereum whales on WhaleStats watchlist in the last 24 hours. Among them are ETH whales ranked 4th, 135th, 139th, 136 and 157. Ranked fourth on the top 1,000 WhaleStats list, the ETH whale has purchased 65,430 FTT, 99,999 LINK and 1,409,169 MATIC.

The relevant address, “0x0548f59fee79f8832c299e01dca5c76f034f558e”, allocates a total of 41.53% of the portfolio, or $1.8 billion, to FTT.

Ethereum (ETH) occupies 28.35% of the portfolio with $1.2 billion.

The amount of LINK held by this wallet is 1.21% of the portfolio and is worth $53 million.

On average, Whale bought just under 300,000 LINK for over $6.4 million. The total amount of MATIC purchased by the whales is 2,609,244, or over $5.3 million. The aforementioned 65,430 FTT is worth $2.9 million.