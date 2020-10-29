Giant step from crypto money exchange FTX

Crypto money exchange FTX will soon be able to trade stocks such as Tesla, Amazon and Apple.

Users of the exchange will now be able to trade stocks such as Tesla, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, 24/7.

FTX, which has partnered with German financial services company CM-Equity and Swiss mexican tokenization solutions provider Digital Assets AG, will make the new feature available next week.

The CEO of the exchange, Sam Bankman-Fried, stated that they have been receiving intense demand from customers for stock trading for a while and that they made this a reality with CM-Equity and Digital Assets AG.

FTX will not be able to use stock trading in the US, Cuba, Iran, Syria, North Korea, Antigua and Barbuda regions as it is in its other products. ftx’t the US presidential election and the existing oil contracts are not open to Turkey. For token’laştırıl stock trading in Turkey has been whether such a restriction is not yet clear.

FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange that started its operations in 2019. Founded by Alameda Research, the exchange received tens of millions of dollars worth of investment from Binance in December 2019. The company has 40 employees. FTX bought the popular cryptocurrency application Blockfolio for $ 150 million in August.




