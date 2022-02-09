Giant Shiba Inu Whale Turns Its Direction To These Altcoins! Purchased $45 Million

According to crypto whale tracker WhaleStats, giant ETH whale “Light”, which owns more than $1 billion in Shiba Inu (SHIB), has expanded its portfolio by adding other cryptocurrencies over the past two days. Here are the cryptocurrencies that Light added to its portfolio;

Giant SHIB Whale Expands Portfolio

According to data from WhaleStats, the third largest Ethereum-SHIB whale with 35 trillion SHIB worth $1,142,738.05 has expanded its cryptocurrency portfolio and invested in these 3 altcoins.

So much so that the giant whale purchased a total of 90 yearn.finance (YFI) worth $2,321,640. In another purchase, Light added 15,000,000 Phantoms (FTM) to its portfolio, paying a total of $34,050,000.

The giant Ethereum-SHIB whale has recently purchased Quant (QNT). In this purchase, Light added QNT 49,999 to its portfolio and paid a total of $7,285,999.

As of the time of writing the content, yearn.finance continues to trade at $ 25,320, while Fantom (FTM) is changing hands at $ 2.19. Quant (QNT), on the other hand, continues to find buyers at $147, with an increase of 1.53% in the last 24 hours.

On the other hand, other data reported by WhaleStats also shows that Light purchased 40,000 Axie Infinity (AXS) 3 hours ago, spending $2,576,000. Axie Infinity was trading at $64.19 at the time of writing, while AXS hit an all-time high in November last year, hitting $160.

Also, according to WhaleStats data, other ETH whales seem to have purchased large amounts of MATIC and LINK recently. So much so that on February 8, giant whales bought 14,853,654 MATIC and 429,990 LINK in various transfers.

What’s the Latest Situation in Shiba Inu?

The popular joke currency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been active and started a new increase with the increase in the market recently. So much so that while SHIB was trading at $0.000020 last week, it rose to $0.000034 with the increase.

Shiba Inu traded in this region for a while, but then pulled back a bit as the market also went down.

As of the time of writing the content, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has decreased to $ 0.000029 with a decrease of 4.21% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.