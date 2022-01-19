Giant Purchase from 3rd Biggest Ethereum Whale!

The third largest Ethereum (ETH) whale has purchased $128 billion worth of purchases. According to data from WhaleStats, the giant whale started a multi-million dollar altcoin shopping spree in two popular metaverse tokens and 4 altcoins.

Giant Whale Buys From These Two Metaverse Tokens

According to data provided by blockchain-transaction tracker WhaleStats, the Ethereum whale wallet Light has purchased 642,999 Decentraland (MANA) for $1,845,409.

The whale’s first metaverse token, Decentraland, is a 3D virtual reality world running on Ethereum. According to CoinMarketCap data, the 43rd popular crypto asset is trading at $2.81 as of the time of writing.

The 3rd richest whale wallet also made two purchases in the digital world The Sandbox. In the first of these transactions, he bought 426,000 SAND tokens worth $2,044,800.

Light’s second purchase to The Sandbox was astonishing. So much so that the giant whale received 1,703,978 SAND with a value of $ 8,179.094 in the second transaction, and the value of these two transactions reached a total of $ 10,223,897.

As of the time of writing the content, The Sandbox (SAND) ranks 42nd according to CoinMarketCap data and continues to trade at $ 4.41.

This Is Accumulating 4 Altcoins

Whale wallet also headed for Covalent (CQT), ranked 722 on CoinMarketCap, and purchased 3,090,000 tokens for $2,039,319.

The Covalent token, which the whale buys in astonishing amounts, offers an application programming interface package that allows developers to pull data from different blockchains. CQT continues to trade at $0.59 according to CMC data as of the time the content was written.

The Light buying spree continues with the play-earn blockchain platform Gala, another gaming token that raised over $1.1 million last week.

Also, data from WhaleStats shows that Light spent more than $2.45 million for 399,999 OMG tokens in a major acquisition in OMG Foundation (OMG), the layer 2 Ethereum scaling solution, formerly the OMG Network.

In addition to these purchases, the giant whale wallet also spent $25,170,000 on 1,000,000 LINK, the native cryptocurrency of the decentralized oracle network Chainlink.

But these weren’t Light’s biggest acquisitions. So much so that Light made its biggest purchase in Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), a Bitcoin-pegged token. The 3rd largest Ethereum whale bought a total of 2,000 WBTC worth $86.4 million.