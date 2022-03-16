Giant Partnership From Popular Metaverse Project: Native Cryptocurrency Rises!

Blockchain-based virtual reality platform The Sandbox announced on its Twitter account that it has partnered with multinational investment bank and financial services company HSBC. In the statement, it was announced that HSBC will purchase a virtual land in The Sandbox in order to interact with esports and gaming enthusiasts. With the announcement of the partnership in question, The Sandbox’s native cryptocurrency SAND has started to rise and gained an upward momentum again.

The Sandbox Partners with Financial Services Giant

Announcing its partnership with HSBC on its official Twitter account, The Sandbox announced the details of the partnership in a blog post shared on its medium account. In the statement, it was announced that HSBC, a UK-based multinational investment bank and financial services company, will purchase a virtual land in The Sandbox in order to engage strongly with esports and gaming enthusiasts.

Suresh Balaji, HSBC Asia-Pacific Marketing Manager, made a statement regarding the said partnership. Suresh Balaji said they see great potential in creating new experiences through emerging platforms, opening up a world of opportunities to their current and future customers and communities.

The Sandbox’s Native Cryptocurrency Soars

SAND, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum-based virtual reality platform The Sandbox, rose with the announcement of the news and gained an upside. With the price movements recorded within hours, SAND rose from the price levels of $ 2.70 to the price levels of $ 2.83.