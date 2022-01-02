Giant Forecasts for SHIB and 15 Altcoins: These Levels Are Expected!

2021 was a year when many altcoin projects and Bitcoin saw record levels. Bitcoin did not perform well compared to other coins in the last months of 2021. Many analysts, including Fundstrat’s Tom Lee and PlanB, thought that BTC would reach $100,000 by the end of 2021. However, the largest cryptocurrency failed to break its record in November. Many altcoins, which exploded towards the middle of the year, also faded at the end of the year. So, what will happen in 2022? As Somanews, we report the predictions of an account called Watcher Guru for SHIB, Bitcoin and 15 altcoins…

What levels will SHIB, BTC and other altcoins see in 2022?

An account called Watcher Guru, which provides analysis of Bitcoin and altcoin projects, has provided forecasts of altcoins and Bitcoin’s levels in 2022 (did not specify at what point in 2022 these levels will be seen). Among them was the Shiba Inu (SHIB), which marked the second quarter of 2021 along with Dogecoin (DOGE). Here are the levels the Watcher Guru has been waiting for…

Bitcoin (BTC): $100,000

Ethereum (ETH): $10,000

Binance Coin (BNB): $1,500

Solana (LEFT): $500

Axie Infinity (AXS): $300

Chainlink (LINK): $100

Polkadot (DOT): $100

The Sandbox (SAND): $10

Cardano (ADA): $6

Decentraland (MANA): $6

Polygon (MATIC): $4

XRP: $4

Dogecoin (DOGE): $1

VeChain (VET): $1

Crypto.com Coin (CRO): $1

Shiba Inu (SHIB): $0.0001

SAFEMOON: $0.01