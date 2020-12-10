Giant fish found in South Carolina lake

South Carolina county park officials shared a photo of a huge 9-pound goldfish found by researchers conducting a study of a lake’s fish population.

Greenville County Parks explained that the unusually large goldfish was found swimming in Oak Grove Lake Park in Greenville during a fish population count.

Greenville Rec, which oversees the park, posted a photo of the fish on Facebook.

“Does anyone miss their goldfish? This one, weighing 9 pounds, was found in Oak Grove Lake during some recent tests on our lakes, ”the post read.

Ty Houck, a Greenville County parks official, claims that no other such goldfish were found in this amphibian count.

“On the advice of professionals, we decided to leave fish where we found it,” Huock told NBC News. “Obviously, he’s very happy here.”



