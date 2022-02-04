Giant Ethereum Whales Flock To This Altcoin Listed On Coinbase

Data from whale watching platform WhaleStats shows wealthy crypto investors hoarding this low-value altcoin that was recently listed on Coinbase.

Giant Whales Are Accumulating This Altcoin

Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, announced that it will list the Render Token (RNDR) on its platform as of February 2, with an announcement made this week.

With this listing by Coinbase, Render became the fifth most purchased token among the top 1000 Ethereum whales on Thursday. The wealthiest crypto investors purchased 616 RNDR tokens, worth an average of $2,171 in a 24-hour period.

WhaleStats figures also include whales’ virtual reality world Decentraland (MANA), security token platform Polymath (POLY), layer-2 scaling solution Polygon (MATIC), decentralized gaming universe Axie Infinity (AXS), as well as decentralized finance (DeFi). The altcoin Curve reveals that it has accumulated DAO Token (CRV).

RNDR is the native crypto asset of Render Network, the first blockchain-based peer-to-peer GPU rendering network and 3D trading platform aimed at making high-end 3D content creation more accessible.

Coinbase made the following statements about the newly listed token:

“Using the Render Network, node operators can choose to monetize their idle GPUs by rendering renders in exchange for Render Tokens (RNDR). RNDR can then be used to create 3D content within the network or exchanged for other cryptocurrencies to pay operational costs.”

Altcoin Render rose to $4.07 after the listing announcement by leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, but later pulled back a bit.

Render continues to trade at $3.43, down 0.16% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data as of the time the content was written.