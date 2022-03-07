Giant Ethereum Whales Flock To Shiba Inu And These 3 DeFi Altcoins!

The largest Ethereum whales in existence are accumulating a collection of popular joke currency Shiba Inu (SHIB) and decentralized finance (DeFi) altcoins.

Giant Ethereum Whales Accumulate Shiba and DeFi Altcoins

According to blockchain tracker WhaleStats, Ethereum whales or investors with at least 1,000 ETH in their wallets still favor Dogecoin rival Shiba Inu.

As of the time of writing, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the 10th most purchased token among ETH whales in the last seven days and the 3rd largest cryptocurrency held by investors in their portfolios.

Shiba Inu is down 4.89% with a trading volume of $703,607,977 in the last 24 hours as of the time of writing and is currently trading at $0.00002285.

Whales Buy NEXO, AAVE and WOO

ETH whales are also investing heavily in the DeFi sector, notably decentralized lending system Aave, DeFi platform Nexo, and deep liquidity network WOO Network.

According to data from WhaleStats, NEXO, AAVE, and WOO have been the sixth, seventh, and eighth most-bought altcoins, respectively, among ETH whales in the past seven days.

Stablecoins USD Coin (USDC) and Tether (USDT) were the two most-accumulated tokens among ETH whales last week, followed by Ethereum and Binance’s stablecoin BUSD. Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is currently fifth on the list.

Data from WhaleStats also shows that the largest token position by dollar value among the largest ETH whales, excluding Ethereum, is currently the FTX Token (FTT). The whale-tracking tool reveals that major investors have an average of $14.84 million worth of FTT.

The whales’ latest trend in token accumulation comes as ETH struggles to exit a multi-month downtrend that is currently changing hands at $2,541.