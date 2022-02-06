Giant Development at DOGE: Dogecoin Inventor Made a Forecast!

The official Twitter account of the original meme coin Dogecoin has surpassed three million followers today. In fact, what is surprising are the predictions about DOGE’s future by Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus, known on Twitter as Shibetoshi Nakamoto.

Dogecoin Twitter community surpasses three million

For comparison, its rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) has 2.7 million Twitter followers. Dogecoin thus recorded a 681% increase in the number of followers compared to last year. The dog-themed crypto’s Reddit community also has 2.3 million subscribers. Dogecoin’s popularity exploded in the fourth quarter of 2021 due to the Elon Musk-backed rally. His Twitter account surpassed one million followers at the end of April amid an unprecedented individual investor spree.

That impressive growth, however, stalled after the price of the humorous cryptocurrency plunged in early May. Still, it rose almost 5,000% in 2021 and outperformed the majority of other major cryptocurrencies. Meanwhile, Billy Markus, the co-founder of Dogecoin, known on Twitter by the nickname Shibetoshi Nakamoto, has surpassed one million Twitter followers to become one of the most popular cryptocurrency inventors. In his recent tweets, Markus also shared his predictions for the future of Dogecoin.

Billy Markus, “DOGE becomes the world’s standard microtransaction platform”

Aiming to be a global payment method, Dogecoin is also used as a digital tipping tool. Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus believes the future of the dog-themed cryptocurrency is bright as it is poised to fix the internet. As the Internet of Things continues to gain traction, there is a growing demand for small real-time payments with low transaction fees. Developed by Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer as an alternative to Bitcoin in 2013, Dogecoin is rapidly developing as a popular way to enable microtransactions on the internet. According to Billy Markus, Dogecoin could fix the internet. In a February 5 tweet, he said that Dogecoin would become “the world’s standard microtransaction platform.”

Markus isn’t the only one striving for greater Dogecoin success

In May, Tesla/SpaceX CEO Elon Musk confirmed that Dogecoin will beat Bitcoin if it speeds up the block time and block size by 10x and cuts fees by 100x. Throughout 2021, Musk was one of the biggest supporters of Dogecoin and his frequent tweets positively affected the price of DOGE. Musk is also working with the meme coin’s developers on plans to make Dogecoin affordable and affordable to use for everyday purchases like movie tickets or coffee. Dogecoin has also found prominent fans at Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and AMC Theaters.