Giant Cryptocurrency Companies Sit On The Table!

A group of major crypto companies, including Coinbase, Circle, Anchorage Digital, and Huobi Global, have formed a new coalition aimed at cracking down on market manipulation to instill confidence in the burgeoning digital asset industry.

Giant Crypto Companies Form Coalition

The Crypto Market Integrity Coalition, convened by risk monitoring software company Solidus Labs, has urged digital currency companies to form a coalition to rally on a “market integrity” that recognizes the fraud potential in the cryptocurrency space and the industry’s need to protect investors.

Kathy Kraninger, vice president of regulatory affairs, made the following statements in her statements on the subject;

“It’s about recognizing that you really need organizations here that focus on a fair and orderly system, and really trying to prevent abuses that can happen if you don’t pay attention.”

The new alliance and commitment has evolved as regulators continue to worry that the cryptocurrency market is safe for investors, despite the rise in popularity.

On the other hand, the Securities and Exchange Commission cited the potential for market manipulation as one of the main reasons for rejecting various applications for funds traded on the spot Bitcoin exchange.

SEC Rejects Bitcoin Trust’s ETF Application

However, the SEC rejected Fidelity’s proposal from the Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust to propose an ETF that would monitor the cryptocurrency, determining it did not meet standards designed to prevent fraud and manipulative practices.

In December, the Bank for International Settlements called for further regulatory action to prevent crypto fraud, arguing that limited enforcement of anti-money laundering rules along with transaction anonymity exposes DeFi to illegal activities and market manipulation.

While this new commitment is a huge recognition of the potential for fraud in the crypto space, it remains unclear exactly how the decentralized financial industry can thwart bad actors.

On the other hand, other founding members of the coalition include giant companies such as CrossTower, BitMex, GSR, Bitstamp, Elwood, CryptoCompare, Securrency, MV Index Solutions, The Chamber of Digital Commerce, Global Digital Finance and CryptoUK.

Dante Disparte, Circle’s chief strategy officer and head of global policy, made the following statement about the coalition to be established;

“The coalition needs to help harmonize financial integrity standards among market participants as many expect greater regulatory clarity in this market.

Integrity is essential to the progress and ability of our industry to continue to innovate and build an infrastructure that delivers on the promise of access to financial resources for all.”

While the group will initially focus on hiring additional firms to sign the pledge, CMIC hopes eventually to engage with regulators, encourage training programs and approve data sharing frameworks that can help address concerns about transparency in the cryptocurrency space.