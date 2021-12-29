Giant Company Shakes Hands With This Altcoin: Also Bought From Coin!

T-Systems MMS, a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom, has agreed to secure and maintain the Polkadot network. At the same time, T-Systems acquired Polkadot’s native token, DOT, as part of a partnership between the German telecom giant and decentralized Blockchain. While these developments are taking place, analysts predict a bullish breakout in the altcoin price pending the first and second support tests.

Is the altcoin price, which closed the deal, ready to recover?

Deutsche Telekom’s international service provider T-Systems announced its partnership with Polkadot. The Polkadot network supports interoperability between decentralized blockchains. The Polkadot network developed by the Parity project has entered into a partnership with T-Systems MultiMedia Solutions (MMS). German telecom giant Deutsche Telekom bought Polkadot tokens for this reason.

The announcement does not disclose the amount of Polkadot tokens purchased by the telecom giant. T-Systems MMS is now a Polkadot validator that supports secure message exchange between independent blockchains. The telecom giant supports independence and decentralization; Therefore, it remains flexible in the Blockchain network. Regarding the subject, T-Systems Blockchain Solutions Center President Dr. Andreas Dittrich said:

Polkadot is a heterogeneous, multi-chain network that allows various blockchains with different characteristics to perform cross-chain communication under shared security. We fully believe in this future vision of a united world.

Analysts evaluated the altcoin price trend and identified two tests for the support zone. tedtalksmacro, a crypto analyst and investor, predicts a bull breakout on Polkadot. The analyst believes that DOT can recover from the price drop and make a comeback.

A crypto analyst using the nickname Hayess5178 on Twitter is predicting a rebound in Polkadot price, as in the last drop.