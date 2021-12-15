Giant Company Can Add These 19 Altcoins To Its Portfolio: Here Is The Complete List!

Grayscale is an important platform that many institutional investors use to invest in the Bitcoin and altcoin space. It offers people the option to invest with its funds for many altcoins. So, what altcoins can the company add to its portfolio or fund now?

Grayscale examines these altcoin projects

Grayscale goes through the research process when adding most altcoins to its funds. He shares the cryptocurrencies he is in the research process on his website. According to his most recent list, there are 19 cryptocurrencies that the company could potentially add to its portfolio. These are as follows:

1inch (1INCH)

Avalanche (AVAX)

Cosmos (ATOM)

EOS (EOS)

Flow (FLOW)

Internet Computer (ICP)

Kava (KAVA)

Looping (LRC)

Monero (XMR)

Near Protocol (NEAR)

Numeraire (NMR)

Polygon (MATIC)

Polkadot (DOT)

Rhine (REN)

Reserve Rights (RSR)

Terra (Luna)

Tezos (XTZ)

The Graph (GRT)

0x (ZRX)

As previously reported, some of the coins in this list have been presented to users as trusts by the Delaware Trust Company, the “legal trustee” of Grayscale. In recent months, crypto asset manager Grayscale has acquired many trusts, including those tied to Polkadot (DOT) and Aave (AAVE) tokens. Grayscale is the world’s largest cryptocurrency manager. The giant company currently has $44.1 billion in assets under its management. The tokens that Grayscale added to its fund or portfolio are famous for showing signs of rising, albeit for a short time.