Giant Company Added These 10 DeFi Altcoins To Its Basket!

Switzerland-based fund manager Compass Financial Technologies has launched an index called the “Compass Crypto Basket Fundamental DeFi Index” (CCBFDEFI). This index will feature 10 decentralized finance (DeFi) altcoin projects.

10 DeFi altcoin projects added to the Compass index

The firm was founded in 2017 and offers tailored indices and services for crypto, commodities, multi-assets and real estate. It manages approximately $5 billion in investment products. CCBFDEFI was released on February 22. It provides institutional investment in a group of 10 DeFi tokens that are individually weighted based on “liquidity, market cap and protocol revenue metrics” and on-chain data.

The maximum weight for any token is capped at 35 percent and the asset group is selected each month. The firm has listed more than 20 validated tokens that can be used as index components each month, such as UniSwap (UNI) Compound (COMP), Aave (AAVE) and SushiSwap (SUSHI). Cryptocurrencies currently in the index include, in addition, Looprig (LRC), Yearn Finance (YFI), Compound (COMP), Maker (MKR), Synthetix Network (SNX), 1inch (1INCH), and Perpetual Protocol (PERP). is located.

Index appears to be in line with EU rules

Guillaume Le Fur, CEO of Compass Financial Technologies, stressed that the institutional appetite for crypto exposure has “increased significantly” as firms look for ways to invest in the industry in a coherent way. “Incorporating key metrics into index creation allows investors to allocate the most efficient DeFi tokens based on rational economic indicators,” he said.

CCBFDEFI is now available on the firm’s website, along with Bloomberg and Refinitiv. It is also stated that it is compatible with European Union regulations. The product may also be used under a license agreement with Compass Financial Technologies. Compass Financial Technologies also partnered with CoinShares in late January to provide indices for reference prices as part of CoinShares exchange-traded products (ETPs), which charge zero management fees and offer staking rewards.