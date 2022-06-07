Giant Bomb Co-Founder Talks about Jeff Gerstmann’s Podcast Show & Patron

Renowned video game journalist Jeff Gerstmann, co-founder of gaming website and wiki Giant Bomb, is leaving the site to start his own podcast supported through Patreon. Gerstmann started his career at GameSpot, but after he was fired from the site, he founded Giant Bomb with Ryan Davis. Last year, several employees, such as Alex Navarro and Brad Shoemaker, left Giant Bomb, and now the beloved co-founder of the site is also leaving.

Launched in 2008, Giant Bomb serves as both a platform for video game editorial journalism and a wiki database on video games. Giant Bomb employees produce reviews, news articles and podcasts, and then users can expand this content by creating and editing the Giant Bomb database at their leisure. After being fired from GameSpot, Jeff Gerstmann created the site with fellow editor Ryan David, and many writers followed him. Instead of creating Giant Bomb as a direct competitor to GameSpot, Gerstmann hoped to improve and expand on his previous experience with the site. Jeff Gerstmann’s departure from GameSpot has caused controversy, and now the co-founder of Giant Bomb will leave the site he created to replace him.

As Jeff Gerstmann announced on Twitter and in a Giant Bomb news report, the prolific gaming journalist is leaving the website he co-founded. Giant Bomb will now focus on the core group of nine crew members who will support the site in the future. Meanwhile, as announced on Twitch, Jeff Gerstmann will start hosting a brand new weekly podcast called The Jeff Gerstmann Show: A Video Game podcast. The show will cover gaming news weekly and will be available on various platforms. Those who support Jeff Gerstmann on Patreon will get access to additional features, such as an ad-free version of the podcast or early access to the new edition of Jeff Gerstmann’s monthly Hall of Fame show.

Hi! Today is my last day at Giant Bomb. Strange! Maybe we’ll talk about it a little bit tomorrow. Follow me on Twitch: https://t.co/paS2Wklhl5

Jeff Gerstmann’s departure from Giant Bomb occurred shortly before the start of the Summer Game Fest 2022 schedule. The upcoming demo will consist of various digital events that will undoubtedly give Gerstmann and Giant Bomb plenty of exciting news and announcements to cover. It remains to be seen how the coverage of Giant Bomb Summer Game Fest 2022 will change due to Gerstmann’s recent departure. Jeff Gerstmann’s show will also be put to the test during this hectic event, and Gerstmann will undoubtedly be covering most of Summer Game Fest.

Jeff Gerstmann has been a part of Giant Bomb since its inception, so his departure is important news for the popular gaming website. While Gerstmann will soon launch his own gaming podcast, Giant Bomb will respond to his absence by focusing on a small group of content creators and insiders. With the 2022 Summer Gaming Festival approaching, Jeff Gerstmann’s show and the new Giant Bomb lineup will be put to the test.