Giant Bitcoin Survey: Would It Be $ 100K?

PlanB, which introduced the stock-to-flow model for Bitcoin, launched a Bitcoin survey yesterday to question its followers’ belief in the model. When PlanB asked how much the BTC price could be from December 2021, the majority said that Bitcoin will reach $ 100,000.

PlanB, which created the stock flow (S2F) model for bitcoin price, launched a survey from its Twitter account. Analyst PlanB asked his followers how many dollars they think the bitcoin price will reach before December 2021. Options for PlanB BTC price predictions; 288 thousand dollars in accordance with the S2FX model, 100 thousand dollars in accordance with the S2Fv2 model, 55 thousand dollars in accordance with the S2Fv1 model and below 55 thousand dollars.

24 thousand 141 people participated in the survey conducted by PlanB on its Twitter account, which has approximately 165 thousand followers. Although the results for all 4 chic were very close to each other, one stylish got more votes than the others.

Here are the Results: “Bitcoin finds $ 100,000 in December 2021”

After about 25 thousand votes were cast for the Bitcoin poll initiated by PlanB, the results became clear. 33.3% of voters believe that the BTC price will be $ 100,000 by 2022, in line with the S2Fv2 model. Just behind this estimate, those who say that the BTC price will be 288 thousand dollars with a rate of 29.6%.

Although the rate of estimates of 100 thousand and 288 thousand dollars is very close, there are also more modest estimates at rates close to 20%. Those who believe that BTC will remain below 55 thousand dollars are in the 3rd place with 19.9%. In accordance with the S2Fv1 model, the estimated Bitcoin price could be 55 thousand dollars, was the option with the lowest vote in the voting.

How many times the increase is required for the predictions to hold?

While the Bitcoin price is currently around 19 thousand dollars, it needs to increase more than 5 times to reach 100 thousand dollars in 1 year. Considering the estimated price of 288 thousand dollars, BTC will increase by approximately 15 times from the current price.

According to PlanB’s S2F model, there have been no deviations in Bitcoin transactions that did not follow the plan so far. The stock flow model, still referred to as a controversial model, has been criticized by most experts. PlanB usually responds to these criticisms, “Maybe you’re right, but the model hasn’t been wrong so far, right?” he replies. Do you really think it is possible that the price of Bitcoin will increase 5 times or even 15 times by 2022, indicating a value in line with the targets of the model?



