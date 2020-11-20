Giant Arecibo radio telescope to be closed and demolished

What the entire astronomy and astrophysics community feared has materialized: the Arecibo radio telescope in Puerto Rico – one of the oldest, most renowned and beloved on the planet – will be permanently disabled and its gigantic antenna, probably imploded.

Since two of its support cables were broken in less than three months, engineers have been unable to find a safe way to repair the damage caused without shaking the structure and preventing it from falling down.

Initially contracted to deal with the auxiliary cable problem that broke in August, three engineering firms evaluated the telescope, finally recommending the National Science Foundation (NSF, the independent federal agency to which the observatory belongs) that it be permanently disabled after the evaluations pointed to signs that other of the remaining 11 main cables, now subject to the extra load, could break.

“Even attempts to stabilize or test the cables can result in the acceleration of catastrophic failure,” said Ralph Gaume, director of NSF’s astronomy division. If that happens, the entire structure will come down. NSF intends to download the Gregorian Dome and its platform in a controlled manner, but the planning could take weeks.

Rhombus of 30 meters

In August, when an auxiliary cable broke, it opened a 30-meter hole in the gigantic plate, damaged eight panels in the Gregorian Dome (the structure above the antenna) and twisted the platform used to access it. On the last 6, one of the 12 main steel cables of the telescope, designed to support 544 tons, broke under 283 ml kilos.

NSF intends to restore the two LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging facilities, used for geospatial research), the visitor center and the research substation on the neighboring island of Culebra.



