Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Screen Is Available For Fortnite

It is confirmed that after winning his first NBA championship in 2021, basketball superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will appear in Fortnite as a playable character. Another legendary figure is gaining momentum in Fortnite as Fortnite continues to create a multiverse of characters found in their world. Epic Games’ Fortnite already has anime characters like Naruto, Goku from Dragonball and Deku from My Hero Academy, as well as Marvel and Star Wars characters that many have been waiting for. In addition to this, we also have popular culture crossovers that no one has thought of, for example, Travis Scott and Ariana Grande are hosting a big concert inside the game. Now Giannis Adetokumbo from the NBA will be added to the list of playable characters in the game.

With the amazing cast of characters we’ve already received in chapter four, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks has joined the list. Along with him, there is another NBA superstar who has already appeared in Fortnite back in 2021, and this is none other than the current NBA legend, LeBron James.

The Giannis skin for Fortnite is due to appear on December 24, 2022 and will be available for purchase. The price has not yet been announced, but similar skins are estimated at 1,500 B-bucks for one skin or up to 3,000 B-bucks for the entire set. The complete set will include decorations on the back, stickers, picks and much more, and all this will complement the skin. In this case, we dive into Giannis’ Greek-Nigerian past, including armor and clothing suitable for him. Live players will be able to purchase a full set of skins for the MVP of the NBA Finals 2021.

As follows from the leaks, there will be several updatable skins for Yannis Adetokumbo that you can grind. Each skin will improve and become more awesome after playing the game.

NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will officially appear in Fortnite as a playable character on December 24, so get ready to purchase this unique collaboration skin, available for a limited time. Show in Fortnite that you can also become the MVP of the finals in the game