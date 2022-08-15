Giannis Adetokumbo does not rule out a move to another team

Bucks superstar Giannis Adetokumbo was and remains a supporter of the city of Milwaukee. But who’s to say that one day he won’t play elsewhere?

Speaking to the Chicago media over the weekend, the two-time MVP did not rule out that in the future he could lead the Bulls and follow in the footsteps of Michael Jordan.

This is a team that has won several championships. This is a team played for by one of the greatest players, if not the greatest player ever to play this game. So it’s not a problem. Everyone would like to play for Chicago. Down the line, you never know. … Maybe I’m playing for Chicago. But right now I’m committed to Milwaukee.

Giannis signed a five-year, $228 million extension with the Bucks before the 2020 trade deadline, awarding the franchise its first NBA championship in 50 years next summer.

At that time , Giannis wrote:

You took a chance on us eight years ago, and now it’s unrealistic to put my signature under such a contract — but it’s all because of hard work. This is my home, and I’m going to continue to work hard and do everything I can to make the Bucks, our fans and the city proud of me. Let’s have fun, win and make these years important.

This isn’t the first time a Greek freak has eluded the opportunity to wear a different uniform.

Having won the championship in 2021, Adetokumbo praised the fact that his path to the title was “a difficult path.” But he acknowledged that “there may not be a next challenge” in Milwaukee.