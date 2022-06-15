Giada De Laurentiis is a creamy Italian chicken dish in Florentine style, simple but elegant

Florentine chicken, Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis, is the best dish: a popular dish made from the simplest ingredients.

An easy-to-prepare and delicious dish according to the chef’s recipe is perfect for any dish.

Florentine chicken from De Laurentiis contains ingredients that are sure to be in your kitchen.

The cook’s dish includes boneless and skinless chicken breasts, general purpose flour, unsalted butter, shallots, crushed garlic, dry white wine, whipped cream, chopped fresh Italian parsley and thawed spinach.

In her food and lifestyle blog Giadzy De Laurentiis described this light but elegant “classic Tuscan Italian dish” as “a quick and delicious way to serve dinner on the table. The creamy Florentine sauce goes perfectly with each other and gives this light weekday dinner a bit of decadence. If you have it on hand, you can use fresh spinach instead of frozen.”

The recipe of Giada De Laurentiis is simple and satisfying

The chef starts by rolling salted and peppered chicken in flour, and then cooks it in melted butter in a “heavy, large frying pan” until it is browned. Transfer the chicken to a plate and cover with foil so that it does not cool down.

In the same pan, fry the chopped shallots and garlic in more melted butter, “stirring to scrape off any browned pieces from the bottom of the pan.”

This classic Tuscan Italian dish is a quick and delicious way to serve dinner on the table. Creamy Florentine chicken: https://t.co/PbXlP4pcQK pic.twitter.com/RtafxUkUNB

— Giada De Laurentiis (@GDeLaurentiis) January 23, 2020

At this point, De Laurentiis adds wine, boiling the mixture over medium heat for about three minutes to allow the liquid to evaporate.

The cream is mixed and continues to cook until the sauce thickens and halves. De Laurentiis advises adding parsley, returning the chicken to the pan and covering it with sauce.

A simple chicken dish from the chef has received more than 700 five-star reviews on the Food Network website.

You know that a recipe is a success when reviewers try it and take the time to praise it, as home cooks did on the Food Network website. With hundreds of high ratings, De Laurentiis’ dish is an absolute success.

“Prepare this! Just cook it, and then thank Jada for one of the best weekday lunches. Then add it to your rotation so your family can thank you too!” one person wrote.

Another flavorful chicken recipe from Jada De Laurentiis from Food Network.

Many home cooks shared that De Laurentiis’ recipe gave them confidence in the kitchen.

“Excellent. If you want people to think that you really know how to cook. This recipe resembles a professionally prepared dish. I’m just new to cooking fast [so in the original], but this recipe made me a star with my wife. Seriously, this is my usual rotation,” one person said.

Another home cook added: “It was simple, but delicious! I followed the instructions exactly and once again decided that I could cook dishes better than in a restaurant. This is one of the gems of Jada.”

Finally, the reviewer encouraged other home cooks to “TRY THIS. I have been cooking according to this recipe for many years, with minor changes. … I sprinkle each piece of chicken with fresh spinach, prosciutto and mozzarella cheese and put it in the oven until it melts and becomes delicious. Take my word for it, it’s a winner.”