GI Joe Origins: Snake Eyes Wins Final Trailer

GI Joe Origins: Paramount Pictures released this Monday (19) the final trailer for the movie G.I Joe Origins: Snake Eyes. The film must show the origins of the character, one of the most beloved of the franchise.

Watch:

Snake Eyes is a headstrong nomad who is welcomed to an ancient Japanese clan called Arashikage after saving the life of his apparent heir. Upon arriving in Japan, the Arashikage clan teaches Snake Eyes the ways to become a ninja warrior, while providing something he’s always wanted: a home. But when the secrets of his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and loyalty will be tested – even if it means losing the trust of those closest to him.

The cast includes Henry Golding, Ursula Corbero, Samara Weaving, Andrew Koji, Haruka Abe, Iko Uwais and Takehiro Hira. Directed by Robert Schwentke (The Captain), while the screenplay is by Evan Spiliotopoulos (Snow White and the Huntsman).

G.I Joe Origins: Snake Eyes debuts on July 23 in the United States. In Brazil, the launch is scheduled for August 19th.