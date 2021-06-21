GI Joe Origins: Snake Eyes Wins 1st Full Trailer; Check Out!

GI Joe Origins: Snake Eyes, Paramount Pictures released this Monday (21) the first full-length trailer for the movie GI Joe Origins: Snake Eyes. In the video, you can see more about what started the successful franchise universe.

The film tells the story of Snake Eyes, a headstrong nomad who is “recruited” by an ancient Japanese clan called Arashikage after saving his heir’s life. Once there, the Arashikage clan teaches the ways to become a ninja warrior, while providing something he’s always wanted: a home. But when the secrets of his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and loyalty will be tested – even if it means losing the trust of those closest to him.

The cast includes Henry Golding, Ursula Corbero, Samara Weaving, Andrew Koji, Haruka Abe, Iko Uwais and Takehiro Hira. The direction is by Robert Schwentke, responsible for the film The Captain, and the screenplay is by Evan Spiliotopoulos.

The film opens on July 23 in the United States. In Brazil, the launch is scheduled for August 19th.