(G)I-DLE is the first group to achieve an All-Kill in 2022 with TOMBOY

On this occasion, the members of the girl group (G)-I-DLE are at the peak of success, as they have become the first group to achieve a perfect All-Kill in 2022, with their song ‘TOMBOY’

Recently the K-Pop group (G)-I-DLE released their mini album ‘I NEVER DIE’, it contains eight songs and ‘TOMBOY’ counts as the main song, this has made their theme enter into musical taste, as they have obtained a new achievement with already mentioned song.

(G)-I-DLE’S SONG ‘TOMBOY’ IS A HIT FOR THE K-POP GROUP

Without a doubt, the K-Pop group has achieved many successes since the beginning of their career, they have obtained many well-known songs since they debuted as a group and obviously this time would not be the exception, since their most recent release has made them have a new achievement .

Through iChart of Instiz, a statement was released of the new success of the K-Pop group, it is a perfect All-Kill and (G)-I-DLE are the first group to reach it in 2022. This is something that is exciting to the fans who have not stopped supporting these talented performers.

(G)-I-DLE’S ‘TOMBOY’ HAS AN ALL-KILL, BUT WHAT IS IT?

An All-Kill is also earned because the song has topped the iChart chart for a week. This recognition is achieved when a song is #1 on Melon’s daily and 24Hits charts, as well as Genie and Bugs, VIBE, FLO and iChart daily and real-time charts.

Turning an important feat for the group’s musical career since they are quite positive actions for the interpreters of ‘LION’

This is definitely something that we are quite excited about and we love knowing the achievements of the K-Pop group (G)-I-DLE who have not stopped reaping success with their effort and talent.