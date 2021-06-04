Ghostwire: Tokyo Will Have Ray Tracing Support on PlayStation 5

Ghostwire: Tokyo, The long-awaited Ghostwire: Tokyo has just become even more interesting for PlayStation 5 owners. After all, developer Tango Gameworks has already confirmed, on the game’s official website, that its project will support ray tracing on Sony’s latest machine !

Originally unveiled at E3 2019, the title will be executive produced by legend Shinji Mikami and will feature an intriguing version of Tokyo, Japan, where 99% of its population disappears without a trace. In addition to the PS5, it will also have a guaranteed PC version.

Other improvements promised by the Ghostwire: Tokyo page include breathtaking visuals, HDR support, dynamic 4K resolution, fast loadings thanks to the SSD, and support for haptic feedback from the Dual Sense controller.

Unfortunately the charismatic creative director Ikumi Nakamura left the project to create her own studio, which ended up delaying its development a little more and leaving players orphaned by news for a long time.

Still scheduled for release in 2021, we can only wait for more news from Bethesda, who will be holding a conference at this year’s E3 together with Microsoft. Will Ghostwire: Tokyo retain its temporary PlayStation exclusive status on consoles?