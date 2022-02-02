Ghostwire: Tokyo Will Have Official Showcase Tomorrow On YouTube

Ghostwire: One of the most anticipated games of the year, Ghostwire: Tokyo will get an official showcase tomorrow (3), at 19:00 (Brasilia time) on YouTube. The special presentation will be broadcast on the PlayStation channel.

In the game, which is scheduled for release in March this year, players must investigate the disappearance of almost the entire population of the city of Tokyo, Japan.

As people disappear, a race of paranormal visitors begins to appear on the streets. Akito, one of the few humans left in the region, then teams up with a spirit called KK to end the supernatural threat that is lurking around the place.

Players who purchase the base version of the game in the pre-order period gain access to the Biker and Hannya outfits. Those who opt for the Deluxe Edition also get the following bonus content:

Shinobi costume

Kunai weapon

Streetwear Fashion Pack

Pre-purchasing the digital version of the deluxe edition also grants access to the game three days before its release, but only on PlayStation 5.

Ghostwire: Tokyo is scheduled for release on March 25th for PC and PS5, platform on which it is a temporary exclusive on consoles. The game should arrive on Xbox Series X|S only in 2023.