Ghostwire: Tokyo, We’Ve Already Seen it. Between The Real And The Supernatural

Ghostwire: Tokyo: We tell you our impressions after seeing a closed-door gameplay of Ghostwire: Tokyo. Its launch is scheduled for March 25 on PS5 and PC. Ghostwire: Tokyo is closer than we think. Kenji Kimura, director of the project, assured that the title is “in its final phase of polishing”. During the digital presentation that FreeGameTips attended, expectation was breathed. Some comrades shot directly towards the final date. It would not be until days later (and via Showcase) when we would meet him: next March 25.

In the absence of testing the touch of the game live and direct, the playable portion that was presented to us surprised by several points. First, the charisma that he gives off in the audiovisual field. It exudes personality. The realistic cut streets of Tokyo merge with elements of Japanese mythology. Even at times the imagination runs wild to create illusions from paintings or structures. The patio of a community of neighbors can be the fortress of a powerful spirit to defeat.

Ghostwire Tokyo Preview Impressions PS5 PC

The surprise was also linked to the playable plane. What clearly pointed to an adventure guided by the narrative rhythm, has ended up inclined to an open world delimited into small sections. We don’t know to what extent it embraces the genre, but we can tell you that we will have some freedom to move around the city’s neighborhoods. This is what we have learned after watching around 15 minutes of gameplay.

Tokyo at the crossroads

Due to circumstances that we will not reveal, the city lives in a kind of state of siege. Paranormal forces have covered its streets with a dense fog that completely sweeps away every citizen within its reach. Kaito, the protagonist, plays a fundamental role from the moment he is imbued with a special force.

As has already been shared since his revelation, multiple powers emanate from Kaito to be executed from the palm of the hand. This control of the energy of the afterlife allows him to defend himself against the hordes of specters in his path. Ghostwire: Tokyo opts for action as the main driver. Terror is non-existent, it doesn’t even seem like it’s looking for (at times) a balance as seen in The Evil Within.

It does play with the paranormal, facing the unknown. The myths and legends of Japanese folklore serve as a template with which to shape the bestiary. Faceless figures dressed in tuxedos, for example, convey a certain respect at first contact. Then they become those front line units that prepare for the fight against the special spectres.