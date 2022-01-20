Ghostwire: Tokyo Updated on PSN with March Release

Ghostwire: Tokyo, the highly anticipated action game with elements of horror developed by Tango Gameworks and distributed by Bethesda, seems to have finally gained an official release date.

The title page was updated on the PlayStation Network, and now users who access the system can see, among other information, that the game is now scheduled for release on March 24 this year.

Last year, the title had been pushed back to early 2022, but with no exact day to hit stores. Apparently, the situation has changed and now the game arrives in just over two months.

From the creators of The Evil Within, Ghostwire: Tokyo was announced in 2019 as a timed PlayStation 5 exclusive, coming to Xbox just a year later. If the PSN date is correct, players will have to wait until March 2023 to finally enjoy gameplay on Xbox Series X|S.

Although Bethesda is now part of Microsoft’s gaming division, the Xbox company honored the contracts it signed prior to the company’s acquisition, allowing Sony to continue with the temporary exclusivity.

In Ghostwire: Tokyo, you’ll have to explore a haunted version of the famous Japanese city in search of information that could lead to solving the mystery behind sudden disappearances across the region. Players will take control of a protagonist who will be able to use magic to defeat enemies and face the challenges encountered on the streets of the city.