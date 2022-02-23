Ghostwire: Tokyo, The Authentic Next-Gen Experience

Ghostwire: Tokyo squeezes the capabilities of PS5 to build a unique environment, which breaks down the emotional wall between the player and what they see on screen.

Ghostwire: Tokyo is the new single-player action-adventure thriller from Tango Gameworks, the studio led by the legendary Shinji Mikami. Thanks to the muscle of PS5, the team has been able to develop its vision of the city without technical limitations. Console features play a critical role in bringing the experience to players in a unique way.

Connected to Tokyo

The functionalities of the console will allow us to discover the city like never before. From sound to touch, Ghostwire: Tokyo integrates these elements as an indivisible part of the proposal. It is the ideal example of how the emotional wall between the player and what he sees on the screen has been broken down; you are completely immersed in the experience.

“This version of Tokyo is not something you’ve seen or heard of before,” revealed Kenji Kimura, director of Ghostwire: Tokyo, during his reveal. “You will hear and find sounds that you would not normally hear around the city in real life. Our hope is that with 3D sound you feel compelled to search and identify what is causing those sounds that you hear.” At that time, Kimura valued 3D spatial audio technology. Thanks to it, it will be possible to identify the origin of sounds in a much more precise way than until now.

The immersion gains another layer thanks to the DualSense. Adaptive triggers and haptic feedback elevate your experience to another level. Akito’s supernatural abilities have a unique and defined response on command. For example, during combat you can execute enemies by grabbing their core by using some kind of ropes. The triggers emulate the resistance of these as you force yourself to rip them off.

Akito will improve his abilities the more points you invest in them. As they get older, his response on the DualSense will be more forceful. You will feel in your own hands the way in which the protagonist becomes the scourge of the yokai.