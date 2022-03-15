Ghostwire Tokyo Specifies Its Duration: Hours For The Main Story And 100%

Ghostwire Tokyo: The Shinji Mikami and Tango Gameworks title will arrive on PlayStation 5 and PC this February 25. Now we know how many hours of gameplay await us. Ghostwire: Tokyo is about to hit stores around the world for PS5 and PC consoles. The supernatural forces of this infected city of Tokyo will make us face the unknown in a supernatural action video game full of Yokai in ultra-modern urban settings, but how long will the game be? Depending on whether we only want to complete the main campaign or we are looking to finish all the secondary missions, the estimate of hours is one or the other.

The story of Ghostwire Tokyo will last about 15 hours

In an interview with WCCFTech, the director of the title Kenji Kimura and his producer Masato Kimura have answered many questions about the setting of the game, its mechanics, design and, of course, also the duration.

Story-wise, Ghostwire: Tokyo will require around 15 hours to reach the main credits. However, “if you want to play and enjoy all the side quests, depending on your skill level, it will probably take twice as long or more. So we would say between 30 and 40 hours of gameplay if you wanted to do all the secondary content, ”says Kenji Miura.

Ghostwire Tokyo main campaign: about 15 hours.

Main Campaign + Ghostwire Tokyo Side Missions: 30-40 hours.