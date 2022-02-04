GhostWire: Tokyo | Minimum And Recommended Requirements On PC

GhostWire: The creators of The Evil Within return with an all-new IP, which will also see the light of day on PS5. The new Tango Gameworks continues to take shape. The production by the studio founded by Shinji Mikami, father of the Resident Evil saga, will take us through a different city of Tokyo, the city of ghosts and mystery. Before it is shown in style at the digital event organized by PlayStation, Steam has revealed the minimum and recommended requirements to enjoy it on PC. Then we leave you with all the information about it.

Minimum requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Operating System: WINDOWS 10 64-BIT VERSION 1909 OR HIGHER

Processor: CORE I7 4770K @ 3.5GHZ OR AMD RYZEN 5 2600

Memory: 12GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 OR AMD RX 5500 XT (6GB VRAM OR HIGHER)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 20 GB of available space

Recommended Requirements

Operating System: WINDOWS 10 64-BIT VERSION 1909 OR HIGHER

Processor: CORE I7 6700 @ 3.4GHZ OR AMD RYZEN 5 2600

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1080 OR AMD RX 5600 XT (6GB VRAM OR HIGHER)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 20 GB of available space

Additional Notes: An SSD hard drive is recommended

In GhostWire: Tokyo, the protagonist will have to face unknown forces to discover the truth and save the city. Apparently some supernatural creatures controlled by an occultist have appeared. Ghosts have invaded the Japanese city, so the population has disappeared without a trace, so the main character will forge an unexpected alliance with a spectral entity, which will give him special abilities. Will you be able to unravel the mystery?

GhostWire: Tokyo will go on sale next March 25 on PS5 and PC. Although Tango Gameworks belongs to Bethesda and therefore to Xbox Game Studios, Sony signed a temporary exclusivity agreement, which those from Redmond will respect. The computer version is not only released on Steam, but also on the Epic Games Store.