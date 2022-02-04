Ghostwire: Tokyo Gets Bizarre, Explosive And Stylish Gameplay

Ghostwire: Tokyo: During the Ghostwire: Tokyo showcase this Thursday (03), Tango Gameworks revealed an extensive gameplay with more details of the game’s exploration, combat and plot.

With a mix of oriental horror elements, first-person action, and even open-world exploration, the gameplay trailer provided more information about what we can expect. In the plot, we control Akiko, a Japanese who wakes up in a desolate and empty Tokyo, full of monsters. However, the protagonist is possessed by Kk, a spirit that grants elemental and mystical abilities, combining melee action, talismans and ninjutsu in the character’s arsenal. Check out:

According to the official description, this is the synopsis of the game:

“Ghostwire: Tokyo is an action-adventure game that challenges players to master the mystical arts of Ethereal Weaving throughout their quest to defeat the menacing Hannya and her followers, the Visitors, who have invaded Tokyo. These supernatural entities roam the stunning world. of Ghostwire, creating a unique atmosphere that pays homage to the city of Tokyo with its curiosities and secrets.”

In the video, we see some optional activities, such as clearing the area of ​​spirits, recovering Torii gates around Tokyo, as well as having to defeat different types of enemies scattered throughout the city to continue the story. Exploration uses a lot of wire mechanics, which can be used to move quickly through the city, either vertically or horizontally, in addition to serving for confrontations.

Stylish combat

The fighting system is the most original element of the game so far, mixing FPS mechanics (there are usage counters for each ranged skill) with melee combats, bringing elements such as parries (perfect defenses) and a lot of dodging to dodge the attacks of the mysterious paranormal creatures, all inspired by Japanese folklore.

In addition to supernatural features, Akiko also has the option to use a bow and arrow and other more common tools to overcome obstacles. However, according to the development team, the mainstay of the game lies in perfecting the use of ninjutsu techniques, which involve combinations of hand movements to perform powerful magic.