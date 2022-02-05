Ghostwire: Tokyo Began Development As The Evil Within 3

Ghostwire: Tokyo: Before becoming a new intellectual property, the project on the table was intended to be the third installment in the popular horror saga. Ghostwire: Tokyo is new from Tango Gameworks, recently confirmed its release date on PS5 and PC (March 25) and continues to offer details about its development. And on this occasion, we focus on a very significant one: the project began to take shape with the idea of ​​seeing the light as The Evil Within 3, according to the information published by the GameSpot medium, in which they explain that part of the team of development has confirmed this. Of course, the details about when they decided to transform the game into a new intellectual property have not been revealed.

We’ve already seen it, what can we expect?

The first thing that strikes you about Ghostwire: Tokyo is the commitment to an open environment set in the city that gives the game its name. That yes, instead of the millions of passers-by who walk through its streets every day, here we will see the faces with fearsome demons ready to destroy everything they find in their path. One of the elements that surprised us the most was the combination of a realistic city with the “myths and legends of Japanese folklore”

We will have freedom of action to clean the city to our liking, as long as we have the necessary tools to access certain places or to be able to face the demons that await in them with guarantees. The title will offer high doses of action, but also alternatives such as the possibility of killing enemies in stealth. You can read our full trailer at the link below.