Ghostwire: Tokyo | All Graphic Requirements And Configurations On PC

Ghostwire: Tokyo: Bethesda reveals all the graphic configurations of the new video game from Tango Gameworks, which will be released on March 25. In the great Japanese capital thousands and thousands of people move every day, but in the universe of Ghostwire: Tokyo, the new Bethesda production, not only the living walk the streets. The mysteries and legends of Japanese mythology make up one of the thematic axes of this long-awaited title, which will also be marketed on PlayStation 5. The publisher has announced the necessary requirements to make the title work in its different configurations, both with Ray Tracing activated as disabled.

Minimum requirements (up to 1280p, low quality)

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit version 1909 or better

CPU: Core i7 4770K @ 3.5GHZ or AMD Ryzen 5 2600

RAM: 12GB

GPU: Nvidia GTX 1060 or AMD RX 5500 XT (6GB+ VRAM)

Storage: 20 GB free space (SSD recommended)

DirectX: Version 12

Recommended requirements (up to 1920p, high quality)

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit version 1909 or better

CPU: Core i7 6700 @ 3.4GHZ or AMD Ryzen 5 2600

RAM: 16GB

GPU: Nvidia GTX 1080 or AMD RX 5600 XT (6GB+ VRAM)

Storage: 20 GB free space (SSD)

DirectX: Version 12

High requirements (up to 2160p, high quality)^

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit version 1909 or better

CPU: Core i7 8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

RAM: 16GB

GPU: Nvidia RTX 2080S/ RTX 3070 or AMD RX 6800 XT (8GB+ VRAM)

Storage: 20 GB free space (SSD)

DirectX: Version 12

Minimum requirements with Ray Tracing (up to 1080p, low quality)

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit version 1909 or better

CPU: Core i7 8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

RAM: 16GB

GPU: Nvidia RTX 2060 (VRAM 6GB+) or AMD RX 6700 XT (VRAM 8GB+)

Storage: 20 GB free space (SSD)

DirectX: Version 12

DLSS (Nvidia): Disabled/ FSR 1.0 (AMD): Disabled