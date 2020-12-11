Ghosts’ n Goblins Resurrection, a new chapter

The mythical Sir Arthur is back with a reboot of Ghosts’ n Goblins that will arrive on Nintendo Switch in February 2021 with striking graphics.

There are games that cannot be described as “classic” because it is already redundant, because the mere fact of pronouncing his name resonates in our head that word. This is the case of Ghosts ‘n Goblins, a classic (CLASSIC, classic …) from the eighties that is back once again, but this time it returns with a new version for Nintendo Switch that will be called Ghosts’ n Goblins Resurrection and will be available on console starting February 25, 2021.

Ghosts’ n Goblins Resurrection is a “reboot that brings one of Capcom’s most beloved franchises to life and ushers it fully into the 21st century. Paying homage to Ghosts’ n Goblins and Ghouls’ n Ghosts, this new installment of the series combines the platform action style of the series with a new art section and new and challenging obstacles, “says the game page on the eShop. “The game will follow the brave knight Sir Arthur as he runs, fights and jumps through lurid scenarios set in a demonic fantasy world. Players must proceed with extreme caution as they face terrifying dangers, including familiar enemies such as Zombie, Skeleton Murderer, Pigman and Red Arremer “.

The Game Awards 2020 and nostalgia

But there are more classics that can bring a tear to you after passing through The Game Awards 2020. The most obvious example is Perfect Dark, also with a reboot, in its case for Xbox Series X / S. A reboot that will occur far from Rare’s hands and more than twenty years after the original (fifteen since the last installment). Although they are younger, the returns of Dragon Age and Mass Effect (sagas of which we have been without news for six and three years, respectively) also deserve to be celebrated. Or the appearance of Sephiroth in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, allowing us to embody the villain more than two decades after he made us all cry. In any case, if you want to review all those essential moments of the event and all the announcements that have been produced during the ceremony, do not miss our summary with all the winners, announcements and more.



