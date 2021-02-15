Ghosts ‘n Goblins Ressurrection: video focuses on difficulty

As the launch of Ghosts ‘n Goblins Ressurrection approaches, Capcom will supply players with more information regarding the game. This time, we have a video focused on explaining some of the difficulty of the game.

In the video below, director Peter Fabiano comments on the expected difficulty of the title. The team’s goal was to revive what was seen in the game of the past, implying that this will be an adventure capable of demanding a little more of the players’ skills.

The recording also gives a small idea of some of the phases that will be present in the title, in addition to showing some of the graphic update work in the game.

Ghosts ‘n Goblins Ressurrection is scheduled to arrive exclusively on Switch on February 25th.