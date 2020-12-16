Ghostrunner will get Hardcore mode and DLC Winter Pack

Ghostrunner, a first-person action game, will gain new content soon. The announcement was made by the game’s producer, 505 Games, with the release of a video showing the news. The game will receive a Hardcore Mode for free, and the DLC pays for: Winter Pack.

The new mode will increase the difficulty of the game, making the game even more complex and with more enemies in the levels. The Winter Pack content will add “icy” elements to the game, such as Cold Snap Katana, and Cold Blood Glove. The DLC will cost $ 1.99.

Ghostrunner is a first-person action game, where the action is frantic. In controlling a kind of futuristic ninja, you need to use your combat skills, which include jumping, speeding and many strokes with your sword, in diverse environments, where you need to coordinate your jumps and your actions in a short time.

