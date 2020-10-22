Ghostrunner is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series in 2021

505 Games confirms the launch of its next first-person action video game for the new generation without detailing the possible improvements.

Ghostrunner, the new first-person shooter and cyberpunk setting by One More Level in collaboration with 3D Realms and Slipgate Ironworks and edited by 505 Games with All in! Games will arrive on both PS5 and Xbox Series X and S in 2021 on a date yet to be specified, after its next release on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on October 27, 2020. This has been announced by 505 Games , further confirming that those who buy the game on PS4 and Xbox One will be able to jump to the next-gen version completely free of charge.

No details on the next-gen version

Of course, beyond the confirmation of the next-gen version of Ghostrunner, the possible graphic and performance improvements of the title have not been detailed in its version for PS5 and Xbox Series, although they call us to know more details soon. Recall that its arrival was also recently confirmed on Nintendo’s hybrid console, with a launch scheduled for the same October 27.

Ghostrunner mixes various styles of play from a first-person perspective reminiscent of other titles such as Mirror’s Edge, Dishonored or Superhot in the most arcade sense of his proposal, in which we will have to advance through different levels moving frantically in the skin (or metal) of a ninja cyborg while we finish with numerous enemies without receiving damage, either with our katana or through different abilities.

“Climb the Dharma Tower, humanity’s last refuge after a devastating cataclysm. You will have to reach the top and face the housekeeper, a tyrant, to get revenge once and for all ”, we can read in its official description. According to those responsible, if we acquire Ghostrunner on Xbox One we will receive “a copy of Xbox Series through Microsoft Smart Delivery. On PlayStation 4, for its part, we will only have to update “to the PlayStation 5 version for free after its launch in 2021”.

If we reserve Ghostrunner before October 27, we will obtain the following advantages according to platforms:

1 special katana with all reserves

1 additional exclusive katana per store / platform

20% discount for reservations on PlayStation Plus

20% discount for all PC reservations

10% discount for all Xbox One reservations



