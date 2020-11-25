Ghostrunner brings frantic action with a lot of frustration

The cyberpunk world is in fashion. Just take a look at the catalog of games released this year, not to mention the expectations created around Cyberpunk 2077, which arrives in December. A future that is increasingly present today, with futuristic, technological ingredients and full of machines and androids.

In the past few months, I had a great time with Cloudpunk, a worthy representative of the genre. At the end of October, Ghostrunner was presented to the market, the subject of this analysis. Game that can endlessly amuse players, or frustrate them completely.

Ghostrunner is considered a frantic action game with ingredients that marked the Mirror’s Edge series. The Polish title was made by One More Level, in partnership with 3D Realms and Slipgate Ironworks, in addition to using the Unreal Engine 4 as a backdrop. Whoever buys the game for the current generation of consoles will receive the game for free for Playstation 5 and Xbox Series in 2021. Just link the old accounts, on the new consoles.

The story behind the game is totally unnecessary. You are a Ghostrunner and you need to find out what happened to humanity. To help you on your adventure, Architect will be the voice in your unconscious. He was betrayed by Mara, who now dominates the city, through the Dharma tower.

The background is lost with little striking characters and without charisma, all due to the provided by the game. It is strange to say that, but the game itself makes the story totally secondary, as its main challenge will be to dominate its protagonist.

Fun or frustration?

Ghostrunner will take gameplay to the next level. The title mixes parkour ingredients, first seen in Mirror’s Edge and the frantic action found in the “1 hit kill” style. Destroying enemies will be no problem. Just a sword and they will die. But be prepared, as any damage can kill you too.

It is these details that make the title a great challenge for players. Mastering all the gameplay can cost hours of exercise on the controls and also your willingness to play. Gamers will have three major challenges ahead. The first is to learn how to jump correctly and in the right place. The second will be to hit the enemy to take him down, and the third, to use his main specialty to escape the shots. This skill helps you to move in time and space without being hit.

The big question is that all factors are related and directly interfere in the conclusion of an action. When you jump wrong, a little to the left or right, miss a sword or use your ability a little late, it will compromise everything.

It is practically impossible to get through the levels without dying dozens of times. This causes everything to break around you, the plot, the fun and even the meaning of being playing. That is, frustration comes. Of course, this was my perception. Some players who are easier to handle the controller will have a lot easier than me and may have a very different experience.

The adventure can be summed up by jumping through walls and crossing enemies with your sword, using skills that can be received throughout the adventure. If the player manages to go through the first phase, the experience improves a little, because he has adapted to the controls. In these level transitions, which always occur via an elevator, some terminals appear for the Ghostrunner to receive new skills or to upgrade existing ones.

As complex as the gameplay is, we have to highlight the excellent work done by the Poles in bringing extremely responsive controls. As much as console players may face a longer learning curve, the big problem will not be in locked gameplay. It is fluid and will provide complete control of the situation. But it is as I said above. Are you willing to go through a great deal of frustration?

Injeta mais adrenalina aí!

Because of its frantic action, Ghostrunner appropriates very well the first person view. The feeling of intensity reaches the extreme and can mess with your emotional. If you are a calm person and very patient, you will notice the adrenaline injection that the game provides you with each attack, each movement well executed. For the most anxious, I recommend taking care. Get ready to feel your heart jumping through your mouth and even your body more tense than normal in virtually every moment of action.

Beautiful!

Ghostrunner portrays the cyberpunk universe very well, with the famous night scenes full of luminosity and brilliance. I used an RTX 2080ti and it impresses how smooth and smooth the interaction is. It appropriates Ray Tracing technologies very well and runs smoothly at 4k and 60 fps.

No matter how big part of the scenario is not interactive, all the details will be present in it, including the blood marks and the shots that the enemies will send you. The walls and backdrops are highly well made and detailed, bringing a tremendous immersion to the Polish title. The soundtrack is consistent with what we found in the game and helps to create an immersion.



