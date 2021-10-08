Ghostface, From The ‘Scream’ Movies, Is Coming To CoD Cold War And Warzone

Ghostface assassin from the Scream movies is on his way to Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War and Warzone.

In a Twitter post, CoD’s official profile shared a short video of the villain in a ghost mask accompanied by a caption saying “the scares start on 10/19”.

See the tweet below:

Although the teaser doesn’t officially say, in all words, that the killer is confirmed in-game, well… he’s confirmed in-game. After all, players shared on the social network that the character already appears in the operator list.

A Twitter user claims that after coming out of a game of “Zombies” mode, upon returning to multiplayer he noticed that Ghostface appeared in the operator list marked “soon”.