Ghosted: Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans Return To Acting Together

Ghosted: Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans are set to star in Ghosted, the new Apple Studios film. According to Deadline, the duo, who have worked together on several Marvel titles, would be in final negotiations to star in the attraction, described as a romantic action adventure.

The project will be produced by Skydance (The War of Tomorrow studio) and will feature Dexter Fletcher (Bohemian Rhapsody) as director, based on the story written by Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. More details about the plot and possible release date have yet to be revealed.

The news brings two interesting points: if the stars reach an agreement to participate in the film, this will be Johansson’s first work after she has filed a lawsuit against Disney. The second question concerns the impact of the continuation of Sherlock Holmes in theaters, which may have the future threatened.

That’s because Fletcher was tipped to lead the third chapter — starring Robert Downey Jr. — and, with his attentions on Ghosted, he may have to step aside due to scheduling conflicts. Another possibility would be for Warner — responsible for the detective’s franchise — to look for a director to replace him, which should generate a delay in the start of production.

Hollywood’s big names under Apple’s crosshairs

It is also worth highlighting Apple’s intentions to consolidate its platform, in the face of the streaming war. For this, the studio’s strategy is to attract big names from Hollywood to win over the public and has already announced the launch of several attractions.

Among them, the development of Emancipation, with Will Smith; a partnership between Ridley Scott and Joaquin Phoenix to tell on screen the biography of Napoleon Bonaparte; and Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons and Brendan Fraser.