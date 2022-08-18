Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Release Date Announced

In March, the developers of Friday the 13th: The Game and Predator: Hunting Grounds announced Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed. As follows from past Illfonic games, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is another asymmetric multiplayer game in which four players fight a paranormal opponent. Illfonic is back with an exciting update for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed. It is officially confirmed that the new Ghostbusters game will be released on October 18, just two months later.

Now that the release date of Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed has been confirmed, Illfonic has also announced that a pre-order for the upcoming multiplayer game will open soon. As previously confirmed, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed will be supported on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. Although pre-orders are not available yet, they should open for all supported platforms soon. PC availability, in particular, will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store.

As pre-orders for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed are opening soon, Illfonic has also unveiled its planned pre-order bonus DLC. Those who pre-order or pre-purchase Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed before October 18 will receive three different awards. First, it’s pre-access to Slimer, one of the first Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed game opponents after launch. In addition to Slimer, players will receive a Custom Particle Thrower and Proton Pack, as well as special clothing colors for additional character customization.

However, those who hope to see Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed sooner will not have to wait for the release of the game in October. Building on today’s release date announcement, Illfonic wants interested players to quickly see what Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed looks like. Illfonic asks Ghostbusters fans to “lace up their shoes and fasten their proton backpack” for a special Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed game session, which will be broadcast on the developer’s Twitch channel tomorrow, August 18, at 11:15 Pacific time.

On the eve of the live broadcast, Illfonic also described in detail the main game cycle of Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed. Ghostbusters will hunt down ghosts using P.K.E. meters, which can also be used to disable Ghost movement. In addition to targeting the Ghost itself, Ghostbusters can also track down their opponent’s spawn points and teleportation portals. Then, after catching up with the Ghost, the Ghost Hunters use their particle throwers and traps to catch the Ghosts. Ghosts, on the other hand, will cause general horror, possess objects, slime, and summon minions in an attempt to escape from ghostbusters.

Two months before the game’s release, Ghostbusters fans can expect to hear a lot more about Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed before the game’s release. We hope Illfonic will share more information about the gameplay, talk in detail about ‘bustin’, and also share their plans for monetization of Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed and content after launch. Expect this and more in the coming weeks.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is released on October 18 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.