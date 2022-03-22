Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, Prints. Hunting Omnivagans With Friends

Ghostbusters: Spirits: Scenarios full of paranormal activity, proton teams and multiplayer. Let’s bust some spooks!! Four films and two animated series in almost 40 years… What is the secret of the Ghostbusters franchise to remain absolutely on the wave, to have that transmedia empire set up? Like The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Gremlins or Back to the Future, the secret is to have become a piece of popular culture, an intergenerational saga that parents put on their children and that makes it rediscovered by new generations. And an absolute icon of its decade, because it is impossible to mention the 80s without mentioning the Rubik’s Cube, Pepsi or Ghostbusters.

There may not be many movies or series – the success of the successful and emotional Ghostbusters: Afterlife, a beautiful tribute to Harold Rami / Egon will bring several with it – but the franchise has been supported by countless pieces of merchandise along with the reissues of the films. in every format – from VHS to 4K through UMD or Laserdisc. There are myriads, tons of toys, dolls, Ecto-1 repros, and anything that the Ghostbusters logo will fit on. And, of course, videogames: around thirty official titles covering 6 generations of videogame history, with titles for consoles, exclusive to compatible games, arcades, pinballs, etc., to which we can add Game & Watch machines, participations with skins and/or or levels in other titles, etc.

“Spengleboy, are you serious about catching a ghost?”

Among the latest video games to emerge from the franchise already in the HD era of consoles we have the masterful Ghostbusters: The Videogame, which became the third film -and a fanservice product as every fanservice product should be -in fact it was remastered in 2019, although They took away their priceless dubbing into Spanish. Then a purely arcade and isometric sequel like Sanctum of Slime.

We also had one that tapped into that isometric style back in 2016, with Activision trying to make a quick playable cash-in of the all-female Ghostbusters reboot – and voted one of the worst games of that year. And LEGO came to save the IP with the great mini-campaign based on the 1984 LEGO Dimensions Ghostbusters and the 6-hour campaign based on the 2016 one, both with open-world mini-hubs in New York to spend hours on. hunting.

And that’s it Really, Ghosbusters The Videogame Remastered of 2019 has been the latest in games in the saga… Until Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed has arrived. Because this is what we are going to talk about: the new Ghostbusters game.