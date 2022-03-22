Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, New Asymmetrical Multiplayer, Announced

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed was announced today, an asymmetrical multiplayer game developed by Illfonic, the same studio behind Friday the 13th: The Game and Predator: Hunting Grounds. It will be released in late 2022 and will have versions for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC via the Epic Games Store.

The matches last approximately 10 minutes and consist of one player controlling a ghost while four others must work together to end the fun. Hunters will have plenty of gear on hand, such as the classic proton backpack, PKE meters, and assorted traps, with all the action seen from a first-person perspective.

The ghost’s job is to terrify all the people who are walking around the map and it will have varied powers to stand out in the face of numerical disadvantage. Scares, slimes, object control and help from minions will be essential to fulfill your terrifying mission.

Between matches, players can meet up, prepare their gear, and customize their hunters at Firehouse, the headquarters of the Ghostbusters. There, they will be able to interact with classic characters such as Winston Zeddemore and Ray Stantz, both from the first lineup to appear on the big screen.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed focuses on team play through online multiplayer. Because of this, all platforms will have voice chat and the ghost will be able to take advantage of this to mock his opponents. Although the focus is on matches with other players, Jared Gerritzen, head of game design, stated that it can be played completely offline. That way, your fellow Ghostbusters will be controlled by artificial intelligence.

The game is referenced from basically all the Ghostbusters franchise films, being described by Jared as a game made by fans for fans, but it focuses on a more casual and more familiar audience, containing little violence and presenting an easy to understand gameplay. and fun to master.