Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Announced, Ghostbusters 4v1 Multiplayer

Ghostbusters: The creators of Friday the 13th: The Game and Predator: Hunting Grounds return to take charge of an iconic saga The new game based on Ghostbusters is already a reality. Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is the new title developed by IllFonic, a studio specializing in asynchronous multiplayer video games. The creators of Friday the 13th and Predator: Hunting Grounds continue to experiment with this genre and offer a new 4vs1 experience. On these lines you can view the first official trailer.

This new production will be marketed in the last quarter of 2022 and will be released on PC (exclusive to the Epic Games Store), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Players will be able to put on work overalls and cooperate to hunt the most unruly ghosts… or become one of them to wreak havoc and kill the hunters.

At FreeGameTips we already have some first impressions.

The tools of a Ghostbuster

Members of this wacky crew must bring the Proton Gear, Ghost Trap, PKE Meter, and all the useful gadgets to accomplish the mission: use the Positron Collider at just the right time and imprison the ghosts. If many supernatural entities appear, the citizens will be in real danger. Now, the player who embodies the ghost will be able to fly and teleport between space-time cracks, as well as being able to possess objects to camouflage and hide.

“Ghostbusters is one of the most beloved licenses in the world, so we have tried to make a title very special and accessible to all its fans,” said Charles Brungardt, CEO of IllFonic. “If you are someone who loves asymmetrical multiplayer video games and movies, this title is for you.”

The mythical building of the Ghostbusters serves as a space for the preparations. Here you can customize the characters, improve equipment and skills, practice with weapons or chat with characters like Winston Zeddemore, played by the same actor in the movie, Ernie Hudson. Another of those who repeat is Dan Aykroyd as Ray Stantz.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed introduces a single player mode with bots. On the other hand, when there are not enough people in the multiplayer, they are replaced by characters managed by artificial intelligence.