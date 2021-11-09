Ghostbusters: Afterlife Pulls Nostalgia In Its Final Trailer: “Did You Miss Us?”

Ghostbusters: The original ghostbusters are back in the latest trailer for Beyond, the new movie in the saga that marked a generation (or two). Nino nino nino … ninoninonino … Ghostbusters! There is less and less for the premiere of Ghostbusters: Beyond, the new film in the saga, and Columbia and Sony Pictures have not been able to hold back the urge to put on our long teeth. Today the producers of the films have published the final trailer of the same (the one that you can see on these lines) and it is marked by nostalgia. It is enough to hear the legendary Bill Murray (Peter Venkman) asking us at the end: “have you missed us?”. As for not! If we do with the 2016 movie the same thing that Afterlife will do (that is, if I’ve seen you I don’t remember), then we are talking about more than 30 years since the last installment of the series.

Precisely, the story of Ghostbusters Afterlife takes place after the end of Ghostbusters 2 (1989) and its synopsis reads like this: “a single mother moves with her two children to the big city, where they soon discover a strange connection with the original Ghostbusters and a mysterious legacy left to them by their grandfather. ” One of those sons is Finn Wolfhard, who surely sounds familiar to you from Stranger Things and It, and who will share the leading role with Paul Rudd (Ant-Man, in whose third film, beware, Bill Murray will appear). How many of the original band will join them? Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, Ernie Hudson, Rick Moranis, Harold Ramis … There isn’t much left to find out either, as Ghostbusters: Beyond will be released in theaters on December 3. Nino Nino Nino …