Ghost Recon Frontline: Ubisoft Postpones Battle Royale Tests Indefinitely

Ghost Recon Frontline: Ubisoft announced today (13) that it is indefinitely postponing testing Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Frontline, its newly announced free game that will bring together 100 players in PVP competitions.

The company did not go into details about the decision, limiting itself to saying that the postponement would have been the best choice at the time. “Our development team is dedicated to creating the best experience possible,” the company said in announcing that technical testing of the game was being postponed.

The production of Ghost Recon Frontline was unveiled last week when Ubi introduced the game’s concept. One of its highlights will be the Expedition mode, which will divide 100 players into three teams that must face each other in a competition to complete dynamic objectives. The action will take place on Drakemoor Island, on an open world map with different biomes.

According to Kotaku, the announcement of the game was not so well accepted by the community, with a portion of fans reacting negatively to the new game. For them, despite carrying the title “Ghost Recon”, Frontline, in fact, would run away from the style of the series, leaving aside the slower and more tactical gameplay, focusing on the interaction between the squad, opting to follow a more leaning towards the action and shooting common to the battle royale genre.

Players have been voicing their displeasure with the game both in YouTube comments and in the Ghost Recon subreddit, where they complain about the direction Ubi is taking the series. It’s not clear whether the postponement of Frontline testing has anything to do with the situation, nor is there any indication that the developer will choose to change the style of the new game.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Frontline is not yet scheduled for release and will have versions for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.