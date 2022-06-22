Ghost Recon Frontline May Have to Keep Up with Call of Duty: Warzone 2

The battle royale genre is a bit crowded right now. Like Doom for first-person shooters and Dark Souls for role-playing games, Fortnite has shown how popular the battle royale genre can be and how much money it brings to publishers. Due to Fortnite, PUBG, and several other 2017 battle royales, the market is now awash with pale imitations. While the most recent royal battles lasted no more than a few months, failing to reach the monumental heights of Fortnite, some remained on their own, and Call of Duty: Warzone is one of them.

While Call of Duty: Warzone hasn’t had a great track record over the last year or so, it has comfortably taken its place at the top of the Battle royale pyramid, alongside Fortnite and Apex Legends. And with the announcement of Call of Duty: Warzone 2, which will be released along with the release of Modern Warfare 2 at the end of this year, the game is ready to compete for first place again. However, another competitor may appear this year: Ghost Recon Frontline.

Ghost Recon Frontline Is Already Struggling with Comparisons to Warzone

Announced in October 2021, the Ghost Recon Frontline game did not cause the excitement that Ubisoft probably expected. Over the past decade or so, Ubisoft has really abandoned the Ghost Recon franchise. What was once a bold series of tactical third-person shooters that wasn’t afraid to innovate and stand out from the crowd has become another run-of-the-mill Ubisoft open-world franchise barely standing out from the rest of the publisher’s library. not to mention the rest of the video game landscape.

The last few parts of Ghost Recon were overflowing with microtransactions and basic mechanics, with poor visual design, which made them instantly obsolete even before they hit the shelves. So, with the announcement that the next Ghost Recon will be a free game and will be neither more nor less, fans of the series were not thrilled, especially when Ubisoft confirmed that the game is intended for a live broadcast title.

When Ubisoft released the first trailer for Ghost Recon Frontline, fans flocked to YouTube to dislike it, expressing their disappointment and skepticism in the comments section. Ubisoft immediately canceled the upcoming Ghost Recon Frontline alpha test, and while no official reason was given, the likely scenario is that they wanted the discourse to subside before any gameplay was shown.

In January of this year, the first closed beta testing of Ghost Recon Frontline was launched. Despite the fact that players had to sign a non-disclosure agreement to participate, gameplay footage from the beta version was still leaking onto the Internet and spread like wildfire in a matter of seconds. Both fans and non-fans alike shared their dissatisfaction with the state of graphics and gameplay in the game, while a significant part of critics expressed the opinion that Ghost Recon Frontline just looks like a diluted Call of Duty: Warzone.

Differences between Warzone and Ghost Recon Frontline

While it’s easy to compare the two free battle royales, there are some key differences between Call of Duty: Warzone and Ghost Recon Frontline, although they may not be enough to save the Ubisoft franchise from failure if it goes up against the FPS Juggernaut. The main difference separating the two games is the Ghost Recon Frontline gameplay based on classes. Unlike Warzone, which allows players to create their own classes, Ghost Recon Frontline will provide players with ready-made classes, each of which has its own unique set of abilities. This could make Ghost Recon Frontline a more team-oriented game, which could set it apart from Warzone 2.

However, the big plus of Warzone 2 is that it is part of the Call of Duty brand. True or not, Call of Duty is simply more popular than Ghost Recon, and this is especially true now. Modern Warfare 2 is one of the most anticipated games of the year, while Ghost Recon is a franchise that is barely still in the public consciousness. If the original Warzone wasn’t reason enough for fans to invest in the sequel, then the iconography of Call of Duty with popular maps like Highrise apparently reworked into a new Warzone map will be more than enough to distract attention. from Ghost Recon Frontline.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is in development for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.