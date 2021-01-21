Ghost Recon Breakpoint will have free weekend

Anyone who hasn’t played Ghost Recon Breakpoint will have a great opportunity to resolve this during this week, as Ubisoft is making its shooter available in the full range between January 21st and 25th, 2021.

You can experience all the game’s features without limits on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 (or even on next-gen consoles through backwards compatibility), but with a catch: you must be a PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold subscriber to be able to download.

If you purchase the game later, all of your progress will be imported from the trial version to the final. The test servers are already open, and will be closed at 2:00 pm (GMT) on the 25th, so hurry up to play if you’re interested!

